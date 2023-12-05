Public Hearing for $126 Million JPS Capital Project Set for December 5

The Jamestown Public Schools District is holding a public hearing tonight on the proposed 2024-2029 Capital Project.

The hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building at 197 Martin Road.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12 from 12 to 9 p.m. with polls open at Jefferson, Lincoln, and Washington schools.

The Jamestown School Board approved the five-year, $126 million dollar project with no tax impact at its October 24 meeting. The project will have no local tax impact to district taxpayers as Jamestown Public Schools is reimbursed by New York State at a rate of 98% for capital projects and has saved the remaining 2% needed to fund the local share over the last several fiscal years.

The project aims to provide necessary improvements to each building across the district as well as continued technology upgrades that will provide important safety and security infrastructure. More information on the project can be found at jpsny.org/capitalproject.

To be eligible to vote on the JPS Capital Project, an individual must be 18 years of age, a United States citizen, a resident of the Jamestown Public Schools district for at least 30 days prior to December 12, and a registered voter.

Registered voters who are not able to vote in person on Dec. 12 may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Reasons for voting by absentee ballot include:

– Absence from county on election day; temporary illness or physical disability

– Permanent illness or physical dis-ability

– Duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled

– Resident or patient of Veterans Health Administration Hospital or detention in jail/prison

– Awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury, or in prison for conviction of a crime or offense which was not a felony

Applications can be obtained through the District Clerk, in person, by mail, or by phone. (District Offices, 197 Martin Road, Jamestown, NY. Those wishing to receive the ballot by mail must apply by today, December 5. Absentee ballots must be received in person, or by mail, by 5 p.m. on December 12.

For any questions about voter eligibility, call District Clerk Rhonda Frank at (716) 483-4420.