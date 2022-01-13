WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Public Input Sought on Activation of Mayville Waterfront

Public Input Sought on Activation of Mayville Waterfront

By Leave a Comment

Mayville Lakeside Park

Public input is being sought for the activation of the Mayville waterfront. The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, Village of Mayville, and the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation are asking local residents, business owners, and stakeholders to fill out a Recreational Demand Survey and an Interactive Map.

The Partnership for Economic Growth said in a release that Mayville’s Lakeside Park is a community resource with cultural, recreational, and scenic value. The historic train depot, boat launch, beach, floating stage, and other amenities have established Lakeside Park as a local and regional asset.

Officials say park facilities have degraded over time and some of the properties surrounding the park are underutilized. With The Lodge condominium resort project receiving approval to be built next to the park, officials say a master plan should be developed for facility enhancements and funding opportunities.

Hard copies of the survey will be available at the Village of Mayville Office, Town of Chautauqua Clerk’s Office, Mayville Library, Webb’s, and the Chautauqua Book Store. The survey and interactive map will be open to the public until Friday, February 25th, 2022.

To learn more, visit the project website at https://bartonloguidice.mysocialpinpoint.com/mayville-waterfront

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.