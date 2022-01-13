Public Input Sought on Activation of Mayville Waterfront

Public input is being sought for the activation of the Mayville waterfront. The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, Village of Mayville, and the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation are asking local residents, business owners, and stakeholders to fill out a Recreational Demand Survey and an Interactive Map.

The Partnership for Economic Growth said in a release that Mayville’s Lakeside Park is a community resource with cultural, recreational, and scenic value. The historic train depot, boat launch, beach, floating stage, and other amenities have established Lakeside Park as a local and regional asset.

Officials say park facilities have degraded over time and some of the properties surrounding the park are underutilized. With The Lodge condominium resort project receiving approval to be built next to the park, officials say a master plan should be developed for facility enhancements and funding opportunities.

Hard copies of the survey will be available at the Village of Mayville Office, Town of Chautauqua Clerk’s Office, Mayville Library, Webb’s, and the Chautauqua Book Store. The survey and interactive map will be open to the public until Friday, February 25th, 2022.

To learn more, visit the project website at https://bartonloguidice.mysocialpinpoint.com/mayville-waterfront