Public Meeting on Reactivating Lakeside Park, Rt 394 in Mayville Scheduled

A public input session on a draft plan to bring activity to Lakeside Park and Route 394 in Mayville has been scheduled for Monday, May 25.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation, and the Village of Mayville are holding the meeting where people can learn about the draft Master Plan for Lakeside Park and the West Lake Road corridor. People also will be able to provide feedback on the Mayville Strategic Waterfront Activation effort.

County officials said in the press release that the park facilities have degraded over time and some of the properties surrounding the park are underutilized. They said there is a growing need to assess Lakeside Park and the West Lake Road corridor, and identify necessary and opportune improvements.

The Master Plan will outline possible facility enhancements and funding opportunities, and is intended to identify improvements that could be achieved within a 5 to 10 year timeframe.

The meeting on Monday, May 25th will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Carlson Community Center located at Lakeside Park.

A presentation on the community surveys and project input that shaped the draft plan will be given, followed by community feedback through an open house setting. Light refreshments and drinks will be provided.

The link for additional project information can be found here: https://bartonloguidice.mysocialpinpoint.com/mayville-waterfront