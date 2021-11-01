Recoveryoga Returning to MHA

Recoveryoga is returning to the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County.

The free class taught by Jen Raines has been on hiatus due to COVID, but will resume Mondays from 5:30 to 7pm starting November 8th.

The class focuses on exploring recovery in mind, body, and soul. It is geared toward people recovering from substance use disorder but anyone is welcome, as are those new to yoga or with any level of experience and any length of recovery.

COVID protocols will be observed with masks required and sanitation of all equipment taking place before and after the class.