WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Recoveryoga Returning to MHA

Recoveryoga Returning to MHA

By Leave a Comment

Recoveryoga is returning to the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County.

The free class taught by Jen Raines has been on hiatus due to COVID, but will resume Mondays from 5:30 to 7pm starting November 8th.

The class focuses on exploring recovery in mind, body, and soul. It is geared toward people recovering from substance use disorder but anyone is welcome, as are those new to yoga or with any level of experience and any length of recovery.

COVID protocols will be observed with masks required and sanitation of all equipment taking place before and after the class.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.