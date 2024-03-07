Red Cross Bringing ‘Sound The Alarm Day’ To Jamestown March 23

The American Red Cross is bringing its “Sound The Alarm Day” to Jamestown on Saturday, March 23.

The Western New York regional Red Cross selected Jamestown as the Signature City for this year’s initiative after data analyzation found that Jamestown is disproportionately affected by home fires.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said 350 smoke alarms will be installed in 90 homes on that day.

She said volunteers will gather March 23 at 8:30 a.m.at Fletcher Elementary School for brief instruction, “We’re looking for over 100 volunteers. We do have a significant amount already but we’re maybe halfway there. So, we’re looking for more because the more volunteers you have the less time it takes, right? The intention is to be done by 3:00 p.m. and all you need is a screwdriver really. No tools, no wiring, these are all not hardwired.. they’re the same things you’d put in your home.”

For more information about volunteering, requesting an alarm, or donating to the cause, visit www.soundthealarm.org/wny.