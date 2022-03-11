WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Red Cross Resumes COVID-19 Antibodies Testing on Blood, Platelet, Plasma Donations

The American Red Cross has resumed testing for a limited time on all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The agency announced that plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation.

A blood drive will be held in Jamestown at the Doubletree Hotel on West Fourth Street on Tuesday, March 29 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

