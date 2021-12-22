Redevelopment of former Welch Building in Westfield Moved Another Step Forward

The former Welch Administration Building redevelopment project in the village of Westfield has moved another step forward.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board approved a PILOT and tax lease incentives for adaptive re-use of the $11.5 million project being undertaken by 2 Portage, LLC. This includes real property, sales tax, and mortgage recording tax abatements.

The entire 48,000 square foot building will be renovated to create a mix of residential apartments and commercial tenant space.

Subject to additional approvals needed, acquisition is anticipated in 2022 with an 18-month construction period and an estimated occupancy in mid-2024.

The IDA board also approved a $154,000 Al-Tech Loan to Falcon Acquisitions.

The loan is part of a $472,500 finance package for the purchase and renovation of 111 Cheney Street by Falcon Conveyor Owner Scott Clark. Clark plans to open a steel belt conveyor manufacturing facility. The Jamestown Local Development Corporation approved a $93,750 loan in November and the Greater Jamestown Empire Zone Capital Corporation approved a $50,000 loan as well for the project.