Redistricting Complete, Designating Petitions Begins Feb. 28

Redistricting has been completed in Chautauqua County.

Following the decennial census, District boundaries at all levels of government are redrawn to meet equal representation of the newly acquired population numbers.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections said now that that process has been completed, their website, www.votechautauqua.com, contains the new information related to the redistricting.

Additionally, new County Legislative Maps and Election District maps are available for the public. The Board of Elections is also capable of running lists of voters reflecting the new District lines.

Per NYS Election Law, official numbers of voters which determine signature requirements for Designating Petitions will be determined on February 21, 2023; on that date, these numbers will be added to the County Board of Elections website.

Designating Petitions for the 2023 General Election can begin to be circulated on February 28, 2023. A complete list of Offices up for Election can be found at the County Board of Elections website.