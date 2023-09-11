Refresco Beverages Receives $500,000 State Grant, $500,000 Tax Credits For Expansion

Refresco Beverages in Dunkirk is receiving $500,000 in state tax credits and a $500,000 regional economic development council capital grant to help it expand.

The company is in the process of buying the former Red Wing plant at 26 East Talcott Street from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

The CCIDA board approved the sale of the 243,000 square foot facility to Refresco Beverages for $1.4 million in May 2023. The sale also includes a 15-year Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes (PILOT) and a sales tax exemption up to $1 million.

The project will support the existing 350 full-time jobs and create an additional 10 full-time jobs over the next five years, providing competitive salaries and benefits.

The company will spend approximately $13 million to renovate the interior of the manufacturing building to operate the facility for warehouse and distribution.

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for global, national and emerging brands, and retailers with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. It produces and bottles fruit and vegetable juices, mineral water, iced tea, sports drinks and carbonated beverages.