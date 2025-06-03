Reg Lenna Center For the Arts Announces Hiring Of New WRFA General Manager

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony Merchant as the new General Manager of 107.9 FM WRFA-LP.

The Jamestown native has been involved in the low-power, non-commercial radio station for many years, first as a volunteer in 2009, and then when he was hired in 2021 as a board operator for Jamestown Tarp Skunks games. Merchant was then brought on as the station’s Arts & Entertainment Producer in 2022, hosting programs such as Arts On Fire and Local Music Rush Hour. Since 2016, he also has produced and hosted The Power Chord Hour Podcast on WRFA’s airwaves.

Merchant will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the radio station, providing access to the arts, cultural and education programming; and a forum for the discourse of public affairs.

He previously was employed as on-air talent for Cross Country Communications in Jamestown and was a Producer/Host at 88.9 WCVF in Fredonia.

Reg Lenna Executive Director Hillary Meyer said, “We look forward to Anthony ushering in the next era of WRFA. His long history with the station puts him in a prime position to continue the programming that the community enjoys while working on ways to support this valuable part of the organization.”

Merchant said, “I am beyond excited to start my new role at WRFA and help usher in a new era of the station while also celebrating everything WRFA has accomplished these last 20+ years. It feels surreal to think back to being an intern at WRFA in High School to now becoming the General Manager. This station has always meant a lot to me and my biggest goal is to provide a community station that our community wants to be involved in. I am really looking forward to what comes next and all the things WRFA will accomplish.”

Merchant graduated from Jamestown High School in 2011 and then received his Associates Degree in Fine Arts: Music with a certificate for Digital Audio Production from Jamestown Community College. He then went onto SUNY Fredonia where he earned a Bachelors in Radio Broadcasting with a minor in Film Studies.

Merchant enjoys hiking, has traveled to all 50 states, and plays the bass and guitar. He also co-hosts an independent podcast, Words And Sentences About Things And Stuff, with Gavin Paterniti.

Merchant replaces interim General Manager Julia Ciesla-Hanley, who will continue as WRFA’s Public Affairs Director. His start date is Monday, June 9, 2025.