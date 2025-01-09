Registered Sex Offender Arrested In Murder Of Woman Whose Body Found in Chautauqua County

A registered sex offender from Buffalo has been arrested in the 2021 case of a Buffalo woman whose body was found off a Rails To Trail in the town of Portland.

61-year Richard Fox was arrested in Niagara Falls and charged with the murder of 50-year-old Marquita Mull.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane and Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone joined together Wednesday for the announcement.

Buffalo Police previously said Mull was last seen in the Broadway-Fillmore area on June 25, 2021. She was reported missing on July 18. Her remains were found off the trail by Woleben Road on September 27, 2021, one day after a hiker found a different set of human remains less than 20 yards away in a shallow grave. Investigators believe Mull was murdered in Buffalo.

The investigation into the other body is ongoing. Erie County District Attorney Keane said the other body has been identified, but declined to give a name.

According to state records, Fox has been convicted of two sex crimes. In 1993, he was convicted of third-degree rape of a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to 18 months to 3 years in prison. The second conviction was in 2005, when he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a 42-year-old Buffalo woman. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for that offense.

Fox is a Level 3 registered sex offender, meaning he is considered “high risk of repeat offense and a threat to public safety.” Level 3 is the highest level of risk designated by New York State.

Fox was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge on Wednesday morning in Buffalo City Court. He was also charged with four counts of failure to report as a sex offender. If convicted of the murder charge, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Fox is being held without bail. His next court date is Monday, January 13.