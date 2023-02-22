Rep. Langworthy Assigned to House Agriculture Committee Subcommittees

Congressman Nick Langworthy has been assigned to two subcommittees on the House Agriculture Committee.

Langworthy will serve on the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development. This committee is tasked with policies, statutes, and markets relating to commodity exchanges; rural development; energy; rural electrification; and related oversight of such issues.

He also has been assigned to the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture, and Horticulture. This committee is tasked with policies, statutes, and markets relating to horticulture, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and ornamentals; bees; and organic agriculture; policies and statutes relating to marketing and promotion orders; policies and statutes relating to nutrition, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and domestic commodity distribution and consumer initiative; policies and statutes related to foreign agricultural assistance and trade promotion; and related oversight of such issues.