Rep. Langworthy Introduces Legislation to Prevent States From Taking Federal Medicaid Funds Meant for Local Municipalities

Congressman Nick Langworthy has introduced legislation to prevent New York State from clawing back federal funds meant for counties.

The “Protect Local Taxpayers Act” is in response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Budget Proposal that would claw back $625 million in Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) funds that have been designated to counties since 2011. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) and Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) are co-sponsors of this bill.

The act will prevent state governments from further shifting state Medicaid expenses onto local county governments.

New York’s per capita spending on Medicaid is the highest in the U.S. and more than double the national average. The county share of Medicaid is currently $7.6 billion per year and, if Hochul’s plan moves forward, Langworthy said counties in the 23rd congressional district will face a budget shortfall in the tens of millions. The impact to Chautauqua County would be $4 million.

Langworthy said in a statement, “These federal funds are dedicated specifically to help cover local government’s costs, not to be used for Kathy Hochul’s slush fund.” He added, “We need to stand up in Congress and tell the Governor she can’t raid these federal funds.”