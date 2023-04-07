Rep. Langworthy Meets With Sheriff Quattrone, Tours Public Safety Facilities in Mayville

Congressman Nick Langworthy met with Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone and toured public safety facilities in Mayville on a visit to the county.

Langworthy said it’s important for him to familiarize himself with the institutions he represents, like law enforcement, in the 23rd District, “I’ve know Sheriff Quattrone for many years. He’s an incredible Sheriff. He’s a great veteran of law enforcement. So, going through and meeting department by department with his team and seeing how it all works and how they handle dispatch and what some of the great challenges are department by department. I think it’s really helpful.”

Langworthy said he got to hear first hand accounts from Sheriff’s officers on the struggle of dealing with the fentanyl crisis, “It’s something that we face every day and we’re losing so many of our citizens to this horrible drug. And we have to do something about it. We have to stop it from coming into our country. We have to stop the Chinese from profiting off the death of Americans.”

Langworthy said the visit gives him more anecdotal information he can share in Washington.

He said one thing Sheriff Quattrone requested help with is the Unsolved Crimes Unit, “It is extremely concerning that we have an unsolved case load that is far greater than other communities. And they have requested some federal assistance in order to help bring some quick lab and DNA work to crack these cases. They’ve got some new personnel that’s taking on this department and I think there’s a lot of merit in it.”

Langworthy added that the families of missing or murdered victims deserve justice.