Residents Encouraged to Take Broadband Assessment Survey

Chautauqua County residents are being encouraged to take part in a Broadband Assessment Survey.

The New York State Department of Public Service is mapping broadband infrastructure and is using the survey as a tool to study the reliability and affordability of high-speed broadband infrastructure throughout New York State.

Chautauqua County recently approved funding from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to build out broadband infrastructure across the county, specifically in those areas that are unserved or underserved.

County Executive PJ Wendel said in a press release that the survey will aid the county in determining the areas that require and deserve this investment.

He said, “We hope to have a really large response rate so that we can demonstrate to New York State that we are in need of additional broadband infrastructure to serve our population more equitably, and this will supplement our ARPA allocation. What became abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic is that there are plenty of gaps in our broadband coverage across the county, and this infrastructure is key to not only our businesses and schools, but the population at large.”

Residents have until March 18, 2022 to take the survey.

It can be found at https://www.empirestatebroadband.com/ or by calling the toll-free broadband assessment line at 1-855-692-2627 to receive a paper copy in the mail.