Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Symposium Friday As Part of 80th Anniversary Of Nuremberg Trials

The Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown is the host of this Friday’s symposium as part of the 80th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.

The Jamestown center has partnered with leading institutions from the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom as part of an unprecedented year-long international symposium commemorating trials.

Eighty years ago, the Nuremberg Trials established the first international tribunal to hold leaders accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes against peace, and conspiracy to commit those crimes. These historic proceedings reshaped international law and raised profound ethical questions that continue to shape our world today.

Friday’s panel explores the philosophical, ethical, and strategic dilemmas prosecutors face when responding to mass atrocity, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Through a reflective discussion, the panelists will examine how principles of fairness, accountability, and deterrence are weighed against political realities and public expectations, and what it truly means to pursue justice in a fractured world.

The panelists for this event with be

John Q. Barrett – Professor of Law, St. John’s University; Elizabeth S. Lenna Fellow, Robert H. Jackson Center

David M. Crane – Founding Chief Prosecutor, Special Court for Sierra Leone; Distinguished Scholar in Residence at Syracuse; Founder of the Global Accountability Network.

The free event takes place at noon, Friday, April 10. To register, visit roberthjackson.org.