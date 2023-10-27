WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Rocky Horror Picture Show Returns to The Reg

Cult classic, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, returns to The Reg tonight.

The film will be shown at 10:00 p.m. and feature Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Curry.

Tickets for the special screening are $15. A $5 Fun Pack will be sold that includes many items to be used in the screening including rice, playing cards, glow sticks, mini-gloves and more. Strong language and a lot of shouting will be used by several audience members as is traditional with a Rocky Horror showing.

For more information, visit reglenna.com

