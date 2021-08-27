Roger Tory Peterson Institute Celebrating Roger’s “Birdday” Saturday

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute will celebrate the 113th birthday of Roger Tory Peterson tomorrow with live music, food, drink and the unveiling of a new Art and Nature Lab mural. The “Birdday Party” is free and takes place from noon to 4pm at RTPI.

The unveiling of the new mural by SUNY Fredonia graduate Erin Ruffino will take place on the center’s front porch at 1pm.

Throughout the event, there will be Nature Discovery Walks and Guided Bird Walks, leading to the Art and Nature Lab, where people can create a big birthday card for Roger.

There will be $2 off admission to enter the museum, plus a 10% discount on all museum store purchases and a 10% discount on memberships.

In the event of rain, the celebration will move indoors. For all indoor events, all staff will be wearing masks. RTPI requests all guests wear masks while inside the museum as well.