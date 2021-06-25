Route 60 to Close for Bridge Replacement in Ellicott

Motorists on Route 60 will need to find alternate routes starting Tuesday, July 6th due to a bridge replacement project. The New York State Department of Transportation is closing the Route 60 Bridge over Cassadaga Creek in the town of Ellicott to traffic as the replacement of the bridge gets underway. Motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour along Van Cobb Road, North Work Street and Salisbury Road.

This work is expected to last for approximately two and a half months. All construction activities at this location are weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.