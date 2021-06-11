RTPI Celebrates Opening of Art & Nature Trail Saturday

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute will celebrate the opening of its new Art & Nature Trail Saturday.

The day-long event from 10am to 4pm will feature live music, food, drink and a live chainsaw carving demonstration.

RTPI commissioned “Vince the Tree Guy” to carve half a dozen large-scale sculptures for the trail using the trunks of several oak trees taken down from West Third Street. The sculptures include a northern flicker, a bald eagle, a snowy owl, a luna moth and trilliums. Vince also carved a spiny softshell turtle – a rare species that can be seen in the Chadakoin River.

More information on this and other events can be found at rtpi.org.