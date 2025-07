The Roger Tory Peterson Institute will hold its annual Summer Soiree this Saturday.

The event from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. will feature live music by The Assembly, hors d’oeuvres by The Catering Company WNY, and an open bar with wine by Johnson Estate Winery.

The Summer Soirée supports RTPI’s Artist-in-Residence Program. Tickets are $100

For more information, visit rtpi.org