RTPI Hosting Virtual ‘Artist Spotlight: Thomas D. Mangelsen & Kent Ullberg – Artists & Conservationists’ Tonight

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute in Jamestown is hosting a special virtual event tonight that will feature two of the world’s greatest living nature artists and conservationists.

The event – entitled “Artist Spotlight: Thomas D. Mangelsen & Kent Ullberg – Artists & Conservationists” – involves a zoom presentation with the two internationally acclaimed artists. RTPI Chief Curator Melissa Post will moderate the discussion and tells WRFA the event will allow audience members to learn more about both men, “We have this extraordinary opportunity to speak with two of the world’s most illustrious wildlife conservationist artists. So they’re going to be talking about their artistic evolution, their current work, where they’re headed with their work, and also their links back to Roger Tory Peterson.”

For over 45 years, Thomas Mangelsen has traveled around the world to capture one-of-a-kind photographs of landscapes and organisms, all while holding true to his deep conservation ethic. He’s been featured on 60 Minutes, and also has won photographer of the year with the BBC. Some of his award-winning photos are currently on exhibit at RTPI and will remain there until April.

Kent Ullberg is a native of Sweden and one of the world’s foremost wildlife sculptors. His work can be found at museums and municipalities across the globe. “They’re extremely prestigious artists that are going to illuminate this idea that we’re focused on here which is art that matters to the planet. It is central to who we are as the Roger Tory Peterson Institute and it’ll inform how we move forward with our exhibitions for years to come.”

Tonight’s virtual event begins at 7 p.m. and only 100 Zoom links have been made available to the public. As of Tuesday, some spots were still available. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at RTPI.org and by visiting the organization’s programs and events page.