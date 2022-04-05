RTPI Presents 46th Annual BANFF Film Fest at The Reg Tonight

The 46th annual BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is showing at the Reg tonight.

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute is presenting the screening that starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival began an outreach program in 1986 to bring the festival to other communities. Banff’s Festival organizers wanted to share the efforts and talents of the world’s finest mountain filmmakers with a larger audience.

The film screening ticket prices include a raffle ticket and chance to win prizes from World Tour and local sponsors.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for active military, students, children and senior citizens. Purchase tickets online at reglenna.com or from the Reg Lenna box office.