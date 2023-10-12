Salman Rushdie Writes Memoir About Attack On Him at Chautauqua Institution

Salman Rushdie has written a memoir about the attack on him at Chautauqua Institution that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand.

The Associated Press reports the book, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,: will be published April 16.

Rushdie said in a statement, “This was a necessary book for me to write: a way to take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art.”.

Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the Amphitheatre stage as the author was about to give a lecture at Chautauqua Institution. The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.

For some time after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah issued a 1989 fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death over alleged blasphemy in his novel “The Satanic Verses,” the writer lived in isolation and with round-the-clock security. But for years since, he had moved about with few restrictions, until the stabbing in Chautauqua.