WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / School Staff, Jamestown Police Defuse Situation Where Student Approached School with a Gun

School Staff, Jamestown Police Defuse Situation Where Student Approached School with a Gun

By Leave a Comment

Fletcher Elementary School

A situation where a 12-year old approached Fletcher Elementary School with a gun Monday was quickly defused by Jamestown Public Schools staff and Jamestown Police Officers.

Jamestown Public Schools said in a statement that after classes had been dismissed for the day, a 12-year old student from another school approached a staff member outside, requesting help and disclosed she had a handgun in her possession.

Fletcher staff immediately placed all students within the building in a safe location while the Principal called 9-1-1. The Principal made the decision to secure the student in a location away from students and staff. The student surrendered the weapon to Jamestown Police without incident.

Jamestown Police said the 12-year old girl was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for evaluation with charges pending after a further investigation.

Jamestown Schools said in their statement that they “are thankful for the rapid and immediate response of our local law enforcement agency. Student safety remains our top priority and we will always keep our school community informed.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.