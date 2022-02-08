School Staff, Jamestown Police Defuse Situation Where Student Approached School with a Gun

A situation where a 12-year old approached Fletcher Elementary School with a gun Monday was quickly defused by Jamestown Public Schools staff and Jamestown Police Officers.

Jamestown Public Schools said in a statement that after classes had been dismissed for the day, a 12-year old student from another school approached a staff member outside, requesting help and disclosed she had a handgun in her possession.

Fletcher staff immediately placed all students within the building in a safe location while the Principal called 9-1-1. The Principal made the decision to secure the student in a location away from students and staff. The student surrendered the weapon to Jamestown Police without incident.

Jamestown Police said the 12-year old girl was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for evaluation with charges pending after a further investigation.

Jamestown Schools said in their statement that they “are thankful for the rapid and immediate response of our local law enforcement agency. Student safety remains our top priority and we will always keep our school community informed.”