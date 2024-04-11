Seats Still Remaining For Wound Care Summit

Seats are still available for a Regional Harm Reduction and Xylazine Wound Care Summit that will be held in Celoron on May 22.

The free event is being co-hosted by the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County (MHA), the Northeast and Caribbean Opioid Response Network, and the Columbia School of Nursing in New York City. It includes a light breakfast and lunch.

The 8:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. summit will provide an opportunity to gain further knowledge and experience regarding wound care for people who use substances.

Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer, not approved for use in people, being used as a cutting agent for heroin and other street drugs. When not fatal, it can cause skin sores and infections so severe they require amputation.

The principles and concept of harm reduction will be explored, providing participants with an accepting, compassionate and kind way to support people in our community who use substances.

Discussion will cover topics such as the risks associated with xylazine use, best practices for identifying and treating wounds, conventional strategies for improving engagement in wound care among people who use drugs, and harm reduction-focused resources and recommendations for enhancing their health. You will have the opportunity to ask questions of experts, collaborate with your peers, share your experiences, and even practice wound care intervention.

CASAC and Social Work CE credits are available, and CNE credits are pending.

Any questions can be addressed to Shannon.Fisk@MHAChautauqua.org.

With limited seating, registration is required at bit.ly/WoundCareSummit.

Free xylazine wound care kits, testing strips for xylazine and fentanyl, and Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, a non-prescription drug that reverses an opioid overdose, are available at both the Dunkirk and Jamestown MHA recovery centers.