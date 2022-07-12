Second Show Added for Jeff Foxworthy at Lucille Ball Comedy Fest

The Lucille Ball Comedy Fest has added a second show to see comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Foxworthy will perform his second show at 9:30 p.m., Friday, August 5 at the Northwest Arena, directly following his sold-out 7:00 p.m. show.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson says Foxworthy garners respect from the comedy community in all genres, “Foxworthy is regarded as one of the best sort of jokesmiths or wordsmiths when it comes to crafting a joke. In fact, he talks about that in interviews in the Comedy Center exhibits. So, regardless of whether you identify as a quote ‘blue collar comedy tour fan’ or not, you can enjoy an amazing show by one of the best in the business. And there’s still tickets on sale. They’re going really fast.”

The Lucille Ball Comedy Fest takes place August 3 through 7. For more information, visit comedycenter.org/festival.