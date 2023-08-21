Sen. Borrello, Assemblyman Giglio Propose Legislation To Allow Judges To Carry Guns in Court

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio have introduced legislation to allow judges and town and village justices to carry guns into court.

Under the 2022 Concealed Carry Improvement Act, judges and justices were barred from carrying firearms into court as courts are considered “sensitive locations” where firearms are banned.

Originating in the Assembly, the bill exempting judges from the sensitive locations ban was drafted by Giglio who asked Borrello to carry the legislation in the Senate. The bill (S.7633) would allow judges who have pistol permits to carry a firearm in a “sensitive location” including courts.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act exempted law enforcement officers and private security guards from its “sensitive location” restrictions. However, no exemption was made for judges and town and village justices.