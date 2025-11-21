Sen. Borrello Ranked One Of Most Effective Republicans In State Senate

State Senator George Borrello has been ranked one of the most effective Republican legislators in the New York State Senate.

This is according to the latest Legislative Effectiveness Scores released by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. The analysis placed Senator Borrello first among Senate Republicans for the 246th Legislative Session, based on a detailed review of sponsored bills, committee actions, and measures signed into law.

Borrello said, “I’m grateful for this recognition, but what matters most is ensuring the voices of my constituents are heard and that we keep pushing for policies that allow New York to thrive. Too many harmful, misguided decisions have driven people and businesses away. My work has been, and continues to be, about fighting for common sense, accountability and opportunity.”

The Center for Effective Lawmaking bases its rankings on fifteen indicators, including how far a legislator’s proposals advance and the significance of their policy impact. In the 2023–24 term, Senator Borrello sponsored 125 bills, with 19 passing the Senate and 17 becoming law, which is a high rate for a minority-party legislator.