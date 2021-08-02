Senate’s Proposed Infrastructure Bill Would Sent $790,000 Each to Jamestown, Dunkirk Airports

The Federal Infrastructure Transportation Bill moving through the U.S. Senate includes $790,000 dollars each for the Jamestown and Dunkirk Airports. U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer detailed that information in a release sent last week.

A group of senators finalized legislative language Sunday evening for the long-awaited bipartisan physical infrastructure deal, bringing the Senate one step closer to passing a top priority for President Joe Biden.

The finished product comes after Senate negotiators and their staff worked throughout the weekend on text for the bipartisan agreement, which includes $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, highways, broadband and water infrastructure.

Many municipalities, including Jamestown and Chautauqua County, are awaiting the final infrastructure bill in order to determine how to best allocate American Rescue Plan recovery funds.