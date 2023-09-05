WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

September 5 is the First Day of School for Jamestown Public Schools Students

Today is the first day of school in the Jamestown Public Schools District.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said motorists should watch out for kids and be ready to stop for buses, “Across the summer, if you happened to see a bus, maybe it was out training and didn’t do a lot of stopping. Now it’s going to be doing a lot of stopping starting next week (September 5), so be careful for those walkers, watch out for the school bus and frequent stops.”

The first school day is a half day for students.

Elementary Schools will start at 8:20 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

Middle Schools will start their day at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

And Jamestown High School will start the day at 8:00 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 will be a full-day of school.

Visit jpsny.org for more information.

