Serta Mattress in Falconer is closing.

Sources say employees at the Mason Industrial Park factory were informed Thursday that the facility would be closing as of October 31, 2025.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO Mark Geise confirmed the news to WRFA in a statement that said,

“We were very disheartened to hear the news, and are most certainly concerned about the employees that will be losing their jobs. We have communicated with their Plant Manager and reached out to their Director of Communications to see what we can do to assist. We (CCIDA) will work tirelessly with Serta, the WIB (Workforce Investment Board), DOL (Department of Labor), and others to help find gainful employment for the displaced workers, and will work with them to proactively market the facility. We maintain consistent contact with all Chautauqua County manufacturers, and were unaware that there were any major issues at this facility or company-wide.”

The New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) page does not have a notice yet on how many employees are being affected in this closure.

According to various news sources, in December 2024, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Serta Simmons did not treat its lenders equally in a 2020 debt deal. The court warned that similar deals involving “lender-on-lender violence” may be inappropriate. The debt deal has become known as an “uptier” transaction, because it moved a group of lenders ahead of others that had previously been on an equal footing.

The court did not completely overturn Serta’s bankruptcy restructuring plan, which was approved in 2023, but it removed indemnification provisions that would have protected its lenders from litigation over the disputed debt deal.

In June, Serta Simmons Bedding announced the closure of a California factory that employed 180 workers “as part of its ongoing strategy to “optimize” its manufacturing base.

WRFA has reached out to Serta Simmons for comment on this story.