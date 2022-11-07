Several Floors of Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville to Remain Closed this Week

Several floors of the Hall R. Clothier Building in Mayville will remain closed all this week due to water damage caused by a water line break.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors of the building continue to be closed to the public through Friday, November 11 while repair work is done in office areas and on the elevators.

This closure only impacts the Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services Divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services. As a result, the Environmental Health Division will still not be accepting water samples for testing.

County operations located on the first and basement floors of the HRC Building, which include the Office for Aging Services, Public Defender’s Office, Board of Elections, and Department of Motor Vehicles, are not impacted by this closure and will remain open to the public.