Sheriff’s Office Holding Two Boater’s Safety Courses in June

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two Boater’s Safety Courses this month.

The first course will be offered from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at the Turner Community Center located at 4840 West Lake Road in Chautauqua. The second course will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17 at the Lawson Center located at 73 Lakeside Drive in Bemus Point.

New York State requires all operators of motorized vessels to possess a boaters safety certificate who were born on or after January 1st, 1983. Operators born on or after January 1st, 1978 will be required to possess a certificate by 2024. All operators of motorized vessels, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate by January 1, 2025. Anyone operating a personal watercraft or jet ski is required to possess a boater’s safety certificate regardless of age.

To register for the courses, visit the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office webpage at www.sheriff.us and follow the link under services.

Answers to questions and more information on boater safety tips and laws can also be found at www.sheriff.us, or you can contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division at (716) 753-4929.