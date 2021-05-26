Silver Creek Man Faces More Charges After Pleading Guilty to Producing, Possessing Child Porn

A Silver Creek man who pled guilty in Federal Court Wednesday to producing and possessing child pornography is also being indicted on 24 counts of child sexual assault, criminal sexual acts and rape in County Court.

Western District of New York U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced 25-year old Dustin Post will face a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and fine of $25,000 for sexually abusing a 12-year old Fredonia girl in summer of 2019. Post filmed that abuse. He will be sentenced October 1st in this case.

County District Attorney Eric Schmidt said Post faces in County Court 11 separate crimes of felony predatory sexual assault against a child, 9 separate crimes of first degree sexual assault, and first degree rape. Schmidt said the crimes were committed against seven different children in northern Chautauqua County between the ages of 1 and 12 during a time period between September 2015 and August 2019.

Post pleaded not guilty in County Court with cash bail set at one-million dollars. He remains in jail following his guilty plea to the Federal charges. Schmidt said if Post is found guilty in County Court, he will face lifetime imprisonment.