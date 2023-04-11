Silver Creek Man Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Silver Creek man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing children.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 27-year old Dustin Post was sentenced Monday by County Court Judge David Foley to a state prison sentence amounting to 125 years to life to run consecutive to the Federal sentence Post is currently serving.

This follows Post’s conviction of six counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child.

He is already serving a 50 year sentence for producing and possessing child pornography after pleading guilty to the crimes in U.S. District Court in 2022.

Schmidt acknowledged the work of the Child Advocacy Program, saying in a statement, “Without this group of dedicated counselors, forensic interviewers and professionals who work hand-in-hand with law enforcement, we could have never developed the evidence here and maintained the integrity of the case despite numerous hurdles, including the pandemic and shutdown.”