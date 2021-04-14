Smart Parking Meters Are Being Installed in Downtown Jamestown

Smart parking meters have begun to be installed in Downtown Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the new units have the ability to accept coins or credit cards. However, Sundquist said the city is unable to charge back the credit card fees to the user,

“There was no way for us to set that up given the back-end that the parking meters use. However, we have negotiated a really favorable fee so as folks use the credit card swipes we are only paying about 10 to 12-cents per credit card swipe which is a lot lower than we anticipated.”

Sundquist said the city is able to track usage of the meters and get data from across the city, including how many vehicles are parking and the length of time vehicles are parked. He added the city will be rolling out instructional videos and information about the meters for the public in the coming weeks.