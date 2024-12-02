Snow Fall Leads to Emergency Declaration For Chautauqua County, Other WNY Counties

Chautauqua County is one of several counties in Western New York that have been placed under a State of Emergency following multiple feet of snow falling over the weekend.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee, Allegany and Wyoming counties were placed in a State of Emergency.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3.

As of 6:00 a.m. this morning, a weather reporter in Cassadaga reported they had received a total of 54.1 inches of snow since Friday. Earlier Sunday, Silver Creek reported receiving 32 inches total with Fredonia receiving 27 inches as of 7am yesterday morning.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo said that we can expect heavy lake effect snow through tomorrow with additional snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

The greatest additional accumulations will be across the higher terrain of the Chautauqua Ridge and western Cattaraugus County.

Expect visibility to occasionally drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility.

If you need to travel, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Drive with extreme caution, leaving plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you. Be sure to allow for extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns.