Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Acquires New Corporate Headquarters in Lakewood

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union has acquired new corporate headquarters and a training facility in Lakewood.

The credit union purchased and closed on the former Wealth Management Building located at 110 Mall Boulevard in July. The Legend Group and Deppas Insurance Agency will continue to reside in the building.

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union’s entire management team will now work in that building, which includes a training center to accommodate the entire staff of over 70 employees.

The building will undergo major renovations with hopes to open within the first quarter of 2024.

For more information, visit: www.665-7000.com.