Southern Tier Distilling Company Making Hand Sanitizer to Help Battle COVID-19

LAKEWOOD – Southern Tier Distilling recently announced that it is making hand sanitizer from scratch to help fight the COVID-19 crisis.

The Lakewood-based company announced on its Facebook page that is now making 80% alcohol antiseptic and it’s available for purchase at the Empty Bottle store.

Each 4oz spritzer is $5 and proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Western New York.

The company says customers can call ahead at (716) 763-5479 x243 to place an order.

The Empty Bottle and Distillery are located at 2051A Stoneman Circle in Lakewood, New York.

Hours are Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

