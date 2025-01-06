Spring 2025 Excelsior Scholarship Program Applications Now Being Accepted

Applications are now being accepted for the state’s Spring 2025 Excelsior Scholarship program.

Eligible students planning to enroll full-time in a SUNY or CUNY two- or four-year college or university in the spring 2025 term can apply here: https://www.hesc.ny.gov/find-aid/nys-grants-scholarships/excelsior-scholarship-program/ The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY tuition-free.

To be eligible for the spring Excelsior Scholarship, applicants must meet eligibility requirements, including but not limited to the following criteria:

– Have an adjusted combined federal household income of $125,000 or less

– Be entering college in the spring 2025 term

– Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two- or four-year college full-time

– Agree to live in New York State and not be employed out of state for a duration equal to the number of years you received the scholarship

To be eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship, students eligible for federal aid must complete the FAFSA and New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) applications or apply through the New York State DREAM Act. The TAP application can be accessed through the New York State Aid link at the end of the FAFSA. Students who already submitted their FAFSA and missed the link can apply here: https://www.tap.hesc.ny.gov/totw/