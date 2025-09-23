Sprout Film Festival Comes To The Reg Sept. 24

The Sprout Film Festival will be held at the Reg Lenna this Wednesday, September 24.

The free festival takes place at 7:00 p.m. in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts at 116 East Third Street in Jamestown. The Sprout Film Festival features short movies that celebrate the diverse lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The films seek to challenge assumptions and break down stereotypes about people with disabling conditions.

Sprout is a traveling film festival, and each host community selects the films that will be screened locally. For this year’s festival, organizers have chosen 12 films from seven countries.

Most of the films are documentaries. Several of them focus on people who are on the autism spectrum. All of this year’s films are new to the Jamestown festival except the finale, Get Closer, a fan favorite from the 2015 festival in which the main character invites people to embrace differences with a hug.

Admission is free thanks to a grant from Filling the Gap, Inc.

Doors to the theater will open at 6:00 so moviegoers can have time to look over the items that will be available in a prize drawing. Money raised from the prize drawing will benefit the Step Up for Autism event that is put on by Filling the Gap and The Resource Center. The Resource Center also will be conducting a membership drive before the movies begin, and people who become TRC members will be entered into a prize drawing.

For more information about the Sprout Film Festival, phone 716-483-2344 or visit www.resourcecenter.org/sprout, where visitors can also view the festival trailer to get a feel for some of the films.