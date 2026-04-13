St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Requesting Return Of Historic Cross

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is requesting the return of a historic cross that was stolen from the church last week.

Reverend Luke Fodor told WRFA that the situation is “sad and disheartening.” He said the altar cross in the chapel was taken sometime between the afternoon of Wednesday, April 8 and the morning of Thursday, April 9.

Fodor said while there are cameras in the church, video of the theft was not captured.

The cross dates back to 1883, memorializing former Rector, the Rev. Theodore M. Bishop. Fodor said the cross was used in the second St Luke’s building and was placed in the chapel when it was completed in 1894. A social media post by St. Luke’s stated that the cross could be returned anonymously.

Jamestown Police are assisting the Church and that anyone with information or questions can call the Church at 716-483-6405.