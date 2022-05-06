St. Susan Center’s 19th Annual Spring Basket Fair is May 7

St. Susan Center‘s 19th Annual Spring Basket Fair willl take place Saturday, May 7.

This year’s event will take place 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fluvanna Community Center on 3363 Fluvanna Avenue.

Dozens of baskets and gift certificates will be featured. Grand prize tickets will be sold with a chance to win $500 in cash, an adult electric bicycle, or inflatable paddle boards.

All proceeds benefit St Susan Center.

For more information about the Basket Fair, visit stsusancenter.org.