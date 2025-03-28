WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

St. Susan Center’s Annual Basket Fair Is March 29

St. Susan Center Annual Basket Fair

St. Susan Center will hold their 22nd Annual Spring Basket Fair this Saturday.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 29 at the Fluvanna Community Center, on 3363 Fluvanna Avenue.

There will be dozens of baskets and gift certificates.

This year’s Grand Prizes include:

  • $1,000.00 cash
  • $500.00 cash
  • iPad
  • 75-inch TV
  • 5-piece Dewalt Set

Tickets are $10 each for Grand Prize tickets or 3 sheets for $25. Drawings will begin at 2:00pm.

Food will be available for sale at the event. All Proceeds Benefit St Susan Center.

For more information, visit stsusancenter.org or call St Susan Center at 716-664-2253.

