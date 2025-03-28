St. Susan Center’s Annual Basket Fair Is March 29

St. Susan Center will hold their 22nd Annual Spring Basket Fair this Saturday.
The event begins at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 29 at the Fluvanna Community Center, on 3363 Fluvanna Avenue.
There will be dozens of baskets and gift certificates.
This year’s Grand Prizes include:
- $1,000.00 cash
- $500.00 cash
- iPad
- 75-inch TV
- 5-piece Dewalt Set
Tickets are $10 each for Grand Prize tickets or 3 sheets for $25. Drawings will begin at 2:00pm.
Food will be available for sale at the event. All Proceeds Benefit St Susan Center.
For more information, visit stsusancenter.org or call St Susan Center at 716-664-2253.
