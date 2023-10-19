WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

St. Vith To Perform on WRFA’s Arts On Fire LIVE! Tonight

St. Vith

WRFA’s Arts on Fire Live will feature St. Vith tonight.

The Naples, New York band will perform at 7:00 p.m. in the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio. The event will be recorded live for a future audio broadcast on 107.9 FM and also a video post on WRFA’s Youtube Channel.

St. Vith is an eclectic indie rock band featuring Jamestown-native Oliver Burdo along with Kyle Ingersol, Quintin Olix, and Jordan Seager. Borrowing from a range of influences including Wilco, Radiohead and more traditional artists like B.B. King and Bob Dylan, the band’s sound is a mural of psychedelic jam, art rock and time honored American styles. St. Vith has opened for members of the Jerry Garcia Band, Dave Matthews Band, Trey Anastasio Band and artists like Tony Trischka and Zach Nugent.

Tickets are $12.00 and are available at the door. For additional information, visit reglenna.com.

