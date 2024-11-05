State Assembly, Family Court Judge Seats On The Ballot Today

Today is election day in the United States.

While there is the Presidential election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Former President Donald Trump, there are also county-wide and state offices on the ballot.

In the 150th State Assembly race, Andrew Molitor is running on the Republican and Conservatives lines against Michael Bobseine who is running on the Democrat, Working Families, and the Restore Freedom lines. Both men are running to replace current Republican Assemblyman Andy Goodell, who is stepping down at the end of 2024.

Incumbent State Senator George Borrello is running unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines for the 57th District.

In Chautauqua County, Peter Johnson is running on the Republican and Conservatives lines against Sally Jaroszynski who is running on the Working Families Line for Chautauqua County Family Court Judge. That seat is currently held by Republican Jeff Piazza who is retiring.

Republican Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt is running unopposed.

In the 23rd Congressional District, Incumbent Nick Langworthy in running on the Republican and Conservative lines against Thomas Carle who is running on the Democratic line for that seat.

Incumbent and Democrat U.S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is running for re-election against Republican Michael Sapraicone and LaRouche party candidate Diane Sare.

There is one proposition located on the back of the ballot.

The Equal Rights Amendment, or Prop 1, is a state constitutional amendment which would ban discrimination on reproductive healthcare and other categories such as sexual orientation, national origin and age.

The ballot proposition would expand protections already provided in New York’s constitution, specifically this language: “No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws of this state or any subdivision thereof. No person shall, because of race, color, creed or religion be subjected to any discrimination in his or her civil rights by any other person or by any firm, corporation, or institution, or by the state or any agency or subdivision of the state.”

Prop 1 would add those protections to ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

It would also add language that nothing in the amendment would prevent future legislation designed to “prevent or dismantle discrimination” based on any of the protected characteristics, and not allow any protected characteristic to “interfere with, limit or deny” the civil rights of another person.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Chautauqua County.

For voting information, including sample ballots and voting locations, visit VoteChautauqua.com

We’ll have Election Night coverage starting at 8pm tonight on 107.9 WRFA-LP.