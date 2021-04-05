State Launches Website Focusing on Cannabis Management, Wendel Questions True Financial Impact

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo has also announced the website launch for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

This website educates the public on the OCM’s regulatory structure which, with the Cannabis Control Board, will oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale and taxation of medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp within New York State.

The website also provides resources for individuals seeking medical cannabis practitioners, caregivers and medical cannabis IDs as well as businesses seeking licensure to participate in adult-use, medical and cannabinoid hemp industries.

While the state works on setting up its cannabis management program, local officials are continuing to react to the legalization of Marijuana, which went into effect last week.

County Executive PJ Wendel said he’s still interested in seeing the final numbers when it comes to the boost in state revenue, which he adds, wont’ be nearly enough to close a large state budget gap.

“There’s so many questions and I’m not an expert. We need to let those question play out and get answered and then move forward. But the point is it should not be sold that we’re going to have $350 million in new state revenue. But even if that was true, we still have a $6 billion deficit, so that’s not even a drop in the bucket. So again, there are a lot of questions to that,” Wendel said during his recent interview on WRFA.

In addition to the additional revenue for local and state coffers, legalization also has the potential to create 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs across the State.