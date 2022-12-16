State Legislation Signed That Cracks Down on Unwanted Telemarketing Calls

New state legislation has been signed that cracks down on unwanted telemarketing calls.

The legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls.

Under current law, telemarketers are required to inform individuals that they may request to be added to their company’s do-not-call list. However, consumers usually hang up before a telemarketer or recording has mentioned the do-not-call list, allowing telemarketers to continue calling them again and again. By giving consumers the do-not-call list information at the onset of telemarketing calls, Hochul said this legislation will ensure that New Yorkers are protected from incessant, unwanted calls.