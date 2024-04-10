WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

State Passes Another Budget Extender

New York State Capitol

The New York State Senate passed another budget extender on Monday to keep the government running through Thursday, April 11.

The extender will pay state employees through Tuesday, April 16.

The state Assembly had approved the measure over the weekend with Governor Kathy Hochul signing it into law Monday afternoon.

According to Spectrum News, State Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger said legislators are “heading toward the end” of budget negotiations. She said a housing deal, education funding and health care continue to be sticking points holding up a final deal.

The state budget is now over a week late.

